Milwaukee Panthers face the IU Indianapolis Jaguars on 6-game losing streak

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (12-16, 8-11 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (8-22, 4-15 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee looks to end its six-game slide when the Panthers play IU Indianapolis.

The Panthers are 5-9 in home games. Milwaukee has a 3-13 record against teams over .500.

The Jaguars are 8-11 in Horizon play. IU Indianapolis ranks sixth in the Horizon giving up 67.7 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

Milwaukee is shooting 38.9% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 44.0% IU Indianapolis allows to opponents. IU Indianapolis has shot at a 39.5% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 40.3% shooting opponents of Milwaukee have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Horizon play. IU Indianapolis won the last meeting 58-49 on Dec. 29. Olivia Smith scored 19 points to help lead the Jaguars to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorey Buwalda is averaging 12 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Grace Lomen is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Nevaeh Foster averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Smith is shooting 38.1% and averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 60.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

