Milwaukee hosts Purdue Fort Wayne after Nelson’s 21-point performance

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (16-12, 10-8 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (8-21, 4-14 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne visits Milwaukee after Alana Nelson scored 21 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 76-71 loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Panthers have gone 5-8 in home games. Milwaukee gives up 68.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.9 points per game.

The Mastodons are 10-8 against Horizon opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne is fifth in the Horizon allowing 64.8 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

Milwaukee is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 40.4% Purdue Fort Wayne allows to opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 71.0 points per game, 3.0 more than the 68.0 Milwaukee allows.

The teams play for the second time this season in Horizon play. Purdue Fort Wayne won the last matchup 70-60 on Dec. 10. Nelson scored 20 points to help lead the Mastodons to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorey Buwalda is averaging 12.3 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Grace Lomen is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nelson is averaging 16.9 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Mastodons. Lili Krasovec is averaging 12 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 60.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Mastodons: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.