Miller’s 19 lead Montana State over Montana 82-71

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Jed Miller’s 19 points helped Montana State defeat Montana 82-71 on Saturday.

Miller also contributed five assists for the Bobcats (15-11, 9-4 Big Sky Conference). Jaden Steppe went 7 of 10 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to add 15 points. Christian King shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Money Williams led the way for the Grizzlies (14-12, 8-5) with 25 points and four assists. Te’Jon Sawyer added 22 points and six rebounds for Montana. Kenyon Aguino finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

