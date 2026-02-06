Miller scores 15, Montana State knocks off Idaho 73-66

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Jed Miller had 15 points in Montana State’s 73-66 victory over Idaho on Thursday. Miller also…

Miller also added six rebounds for the Bobcats (14-10, 8-3 Big Sky Conference). Patrick McMahon scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Seth Amunrud went 5 of 5 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Vandals (13-10, 5-5) were led by Kolton Mitchell, who posted 21 points. Biko Johnson added 11 points for Idaho. Isaiah Brickner had 10 points and nine rebounds.

