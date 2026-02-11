Miller leads Portland State against Northern Arizona after 22-point game

Portland State Vikings (16-6, 10-1 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-16, 3-9 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Portland State Vikings (16-6, 10-1 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-16, 3-9 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State plays Northern Arizona after Terri Miller Jr. scored 22 points in Portland State’s 74-73 victory over the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Lumberjacks are 8-5 in home games. Northern Arizona gives up 76.0 points and has been outscored by 3.5 points per game.

The Vikings have gone 10-1 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State is the best team in the Big Sky allowing only 69.5 points per game while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

Northern Arizona averages 72.5 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 69.5 Portland State gives up. Portland State has shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 47.1% shooting opponents of Northern Arizona have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Abelman is shooting 40.2% and averaging 11.4 points for the Lumberjacks. Karl Markus Poom is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Miller is scoring 19.5 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Vikings. Jaylin Henderson is averaging 15.6 points and 6.1 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 23.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Vikings: 9-1, averaging 74.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.