Miller and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks visit conference foe North Dakota State

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (6-22, 3-12 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (25-3, 14-1 Summit)

Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State faces North Dakota in a matchup of Summit teams.

The Bison are 10-2 in home games. North Dakota State is third in the Summit with 13.6 assists per game led by Jocelyn Schiller averaging 3.0.

The Fighting Hawks are 3-12 in conference play. North Dakota is seventh in the Summit allowing 71.9 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

North Dakota State averages 80.0 points, 8.1 more per game than the 71.9 North Dakota allows. North Dakota averages 58.1 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 59.4 North Dakota State allows.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. North Dakota State won the last matchup 87-51 on Feb. 15. Avery Koenen scored 29 points points to help lead the Bison to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Molly Lenz averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Koenen is averaging 18.8 points, 15.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Mackenzie Hughes is averaging 11.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Fighting Hawks. Sydney Piekny is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 9-1, averaging 80.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Fighting Hawks: 2-8, averaging 59.9 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

