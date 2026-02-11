Miles leads No. 17 TCU against No. 12 Baylor

TCU Horned Frogs (21-4, 9-3 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (21-4, 10-2 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

TCU Horned Frogs (21-4, 9-3 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (21-4, 10-2 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 TCU takes on No. 12 Baylor after Olivia Miles scored 31 points in TCU’s 80-79 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Bears have gone 13-1 at home. Baylor is third in the Big 12 with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Darianna Littlepage-Buggs averaging 7.6.

The Horned Frogs are 9-3 in conference matchups. TCU is the top team in the Big 12 scoring 15.5 fast break points per game.

Baylor averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 4.7 per game TCU allows. TCU has shot at a 48.6% clip from the field this season, 14.2 percentage points greater than the 34.4% shooting opponents of Baylor have averaged.

The Bears and Horned Frogs meet Thursday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Littlepage-Buggs is averaging 10.7 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Bears. Taliah Scott is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Marta Suarez is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, while averaging 15.9 points and 6.8 rebounds. Miles is shooting 50.0% and averaging 20.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 9-1, averaging 69.5 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

