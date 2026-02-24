Miles leads No. 11 TCU against Cincinnati after 26-point outing

TCU Horned Frogs (25-4, 13-3 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (11-17, 6-10 Big 12) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

TCU Horned Frogs (25-4, 13-3 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (11-17, 6-10 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 TCU takes on Cincinnati after Olivia Miles scored 26 points in TCU’s 80-73 victory over the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Bearcats are 7-8 in home games. Cincinnati has a 7-16 record against opponents over .500.

The Horned Frogs are 13-3 in Big 12 play. TCU ranks second in the Big 12 shooting 36.0% from 3-point range.

Cincinnati averages 70.5 points, 14.6 more per game than the 55.9 TCU allows. TCU has shot at a 48.0% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of Cincinnati have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Perry is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 17.3 points and 1.6 steals. Caliyah DeVillasee is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Miles is averaging 20.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Horned Frogs. Marta Suarez is averaging 16.3 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

