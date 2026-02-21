Mikel Brown Jr. scores 19 points and No. 21 Louisville tops Georgia Tech 87-70

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Mikel Brown Jr. scored 19 points, including seven during a 17-2 run midway through the second…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Mikel Brown Jr. scored 19 points, including seven during a 17-2 run midway through the second half that helped propel No. 21 Louisville past Georgia Tech 87-70 on Saturday.

The Cardinals (20-7, 9-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) never trailed but allowed the Yellow Jackets to get within 44-35 just after halftime.

J’Vonne Hadley made two free throws, Brown followed with a layup before adding a jumper and 3-pointer for a 61-37 cushion against Georgia Tech (11-17, 2-13).

Georgia Tech trailed 66-55 with 7:38 remaining after Akai Fleming’s jumper in the lane.

Louisville outscored the Yellow Jackets 12-7 over the next 3:48, helped by the first of Isaac McKneely’s two 3-pointers, as the Cardinals rebounded from Tuesday night’s 95-85 loss at SMU.

Baye Ndongo had 17 points and Fleming 15 as Georgia Tech dropped its ninth consecutive game.

Brown, who had scored 103 points over the previous three games with an ACC freshman-record 45 against N.C. State on Feb. 10, made 5 of 10 attempts with three 3s and all six free throws.

Hadley added 17 points and Ryan Conwell 15 while McKneely made all four attempts, including three from long range.

Up next

Louisville visits North Carolina on Monday night.

Georgia Tech hosts Florida State on Feb. 28.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.