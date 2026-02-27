Middle Tennessee visits Delaware after Wanzer’s 23-point performance

Delaware hosts Middle Tennessee after Ella Wanzer scored 23 points in Delaware's 73-71 loss to the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers.

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (14-13, 9-6 CUSA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-16, 6-10 CUSA)

Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware hosts Middle Tennessee after Ella Wanzer scored 23 points in Delaware’s 73-71 loss to the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 5-8 in home games. Delaware gives up 65.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The Blue Raiders are 9-6 in CUSA play. Middle Tennessee is third in the CUSA allowing 59.3 points while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

Delaware scores 64.0 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 59.3 Middle Tennessee gives up. Middle Tennessee averages 60.1 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 65.9 Delaware gives up.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Delaware won the last matchup 61-48 on Jan. 23. Ande’a Cherisier scored 18 points points to help lead the Fightin’ Blue Hens to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wanzer averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc. Cherisier is averaging 12.9 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Blair Baugus is averaging 12.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and two steals for the Blue Raiders. Alayna Contreras is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 4-6, averaging 59.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 5-5, averaging 60.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

