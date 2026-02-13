Miami (OH) takes on UMass after de Vries’ 25-point game

Miami (OH) RedHawks (20-4, 11-0 MAC) at UMass Minutewomen (17-5, 9-2 MAC) Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (20-4, 11-0 MAC) at UMass Minutewomen (17-5, 9-2 MAC)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) visits UMass after Ilse de Vries scored 25 points in Miami (OH)’s 60-55 victory against the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Minutewomen are 9-1 on their home court. UMass is second in the MAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 61.1 points while holding opponents to 38.2% shooting.

The RedHawks have gone 11-0 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) is 1-0 in one-possession games.

UMass scores 70.3 points, 12.3 more per game than the 58.0 Miami (OH) allows. Miami (OH) averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game UMass gives up.

The Minutewomen and RedHawks match up Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Megan Olbrys is averaging 14.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Minutewomen. Allie Palmieri is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tamar Singer is averaging 10.2 points, 7.5 assists and 2.5 steals for the RedHawks. Amber Tretter is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutewomen: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

RedHawks: 10-0, averaging 71.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 11.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points.

