Miami (OH) faces Eastern Michigan following Singer’s 25-point game

The Associated Press

February 24, 2026, 4:51 AM

Miami (OH) RedHawks (22-5, 13-1 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (12-13, 5-9 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) plays Eastern Michigan after Tamar Singer scored 25 points in Miami (OH)’s 68-64 victory over the Ball State Cardinals.

The Eagles have gone 8-3 at home. Eastern Michigan ranks eighth in the MAC in team defense, allowing 67.6 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The RedHawks are 13-1 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) scores 71.0 points and has outscored opponents by 12.7 points per game.

Eastern Michigan’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Miami (OH) gives up. Miami (OH) has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Eastern Michigan have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season in MAC play. Miami (OH) won the last meeting 69-55 on Jan. 15. Amber Tretter scored 16 points to help lead the RedHawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ainhoa Cea is averaging 6.8 points, 6.2 assists and 2.2 steals for the Eagles. Sisi Eleko is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

Amber Scalia averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Ilse de Vries is averaging 16 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

RedHawks: 9-1, averaging 69.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 10.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

