Miami (OH) faces Central Michigan after Tretter’s 20-point outing

Central Michigan Chippewas (16-8, 10-3 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (20-5, 11-1 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Central Michigan Chippewas (16-8, 10-3 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (20-5, 11-1 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) hosts Central Michigan after Amber Tretter scored 20 points in Miami (OH)’s 65-64 loss to the UMass Minutewomen.

The RedHawks have gone 10-0 at home. Miami (OH) has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Chippewas are 10-3 against conference opponents. Central Michigan leads the MAC with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Ayanna-Sarai Darrington averaging 3.7.

Miami (OH) averages 71.3 points, 5.7 more per game than the 65.6 Central Michigan gives up. Central Michigan has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points above the 38.6% shooting opponents of Miami (OH) have averaged.

The RedHawks and Chippewas match up Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tretter is averaging 14.8 points, eight rebounds and 1.6 steals for the RedHawks. Ilse de Vries is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Taylor Anderson is averaging 5.3 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Chippewas. Madi Morson is averaging 24.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 9-1, averaging 71.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points per game.

Chippewas: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.