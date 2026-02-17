Meyer’s 22 lead Wyoming past Fresno State 92-82

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Nasir Meyer scored 22 points as Wyoming beat Fresno State 92-82 on Tuesday. Meyer also contributed…

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Nasir Meyer scored 22 points as Wyoming beat Fresno State 92-82 on Tuesday.

Meyer also contributed five rebounds for the Cowboys (14-12, 5-10 Mountain West Conference). Khaden Bennett scored 17 points and added eight rebounds and five assists. Damarion Dennis shot 7 for 14, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.

Wilson Jacques finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs (12-14, 6-9). DeShawn Gory added 17 points for Fresno State. Zaon Collins finished with 11 points, five assists and five steals.

Wyoming took the lead with six seconds remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Dennis led their team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them ahead 42-40 at the break.

Meyer’s 15-point second half helped Wyoming finish off the 10-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.