Meyer leads South Dakota State against Denver after 44-point performance

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (21-6, 11-2 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (10-17, 4-10 Summit) Denver; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (21-6, 11-2 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (10-17, 4-10 Summit)

Denver; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State visits Denver after Brooklyn Meyer scored 44 points in South Dakota State’s 95-93 win against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Pioneers are 8-6 on their home court. Denver is ninth in the Summit in rebounding with 29.1 rebounds. Brooke Murrell paces the Pioneers with 5.9 boards.

The Jackrabbits have gone 11-2 against Summit opponents. South Dakota State averages 77.9 points while outscoring opponents by 14.9 points per game.

Denver is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 38.9% South Dakota State allows to opponents. South Dakota State scores 10.5 more points per game (77.9) than Denver allows (67.4).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. South Dakota State won 90-44 in the last matchup on Jan. 16. Meyer led South Dakota State with 18 points, and Coryn Watts led Denver with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watts is scoring 19.6 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Pioneers. Jocelyn Medina is averaging 10.1 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Meyer is scoring 21.9 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Emilee Fox is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 8-2, averaging 83.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.