Meyer and South Dakota State host UMKC

UMKC Roos (6-18, 4-8 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (19-6, 9-2 Summit)

Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State faces UMKC after Brooklyn Meyer scored 21 points in South Dakota State’s 94-48 win over the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

The Jackrabbits are 9-2 on their home court. South Dakota State is third in the Summit scoring 76.6 points while shooting 47.6% from the field.

The Roos are 4-8 in Summit play. UMKC allows 69.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.2 points per game.

South Dakota State’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game UMKC gives up. UMKC averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game South Dakota State gives up.

The Jackrabbits and Roos square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emilee Fox averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 51.4% from beyond the arc. Meyer is shooting 64.3% and averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games.

Emani Bennett is averaging 14 points for the Roos. Zaire Harrell is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 8-2, averaging 81.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points per game.

Roos: 3-7, averaging 62.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

