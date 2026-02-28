Merrimack visits Niagara following Kennedy’s 25-point outing

Merrimack Warriors (20-10, 16-3 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (8-21, 5-14 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Merrimack Warriors (20-10, 16-3 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (8-21, 5-14 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack takes on Niagara after Kevair Kennedy scored 25 points in Merrimack’s 67-62 loss to the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Purple Eagles are 6-6 on their home court. Niagara is 4-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Warriors are 16-3 in conference games. Merrimack has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Niagara makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Merrimack has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Merrimack averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Niagara gives up.

The Purple Eagles and Warriors match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Page is averaging 12.1 points for the Purple Eagles. Vice Zanki is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kennedy is shooting 46.4% and averaging 18.5 points for the Warriors. Ernest Shelton is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 3-7, averaging 65.7 points, 26.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Warriors: 8-2, averaging 72.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

