Merrimack visits Henry and Marist

Merrimack Warriors (13-10, 10-4 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (10-15, 7-8 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist takes on Merrimack after Justine Henry scored 21 points in Marist’s 56-53 win over the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Red Foxes are 8-5 on their home court. Marist is 5-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.3 turnovers per game.

The Warriors are 10-4 in MAAC play. Merrimack is the MAAC leader with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Madison Roman averaging 10.7.

Marist’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Merrimack allows. Merrimack has shot at a 40.9% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point less than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Marist have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Henry is scoring 12.2 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Red Foxes. Lexie Tarul is averaging 11.8 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Lydia Melaschenko is averaging 12.7 points for the Warriors. Roman is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 58.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

