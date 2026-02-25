Merrimack takes home win streak into matchup with Canisius

Canisius Golden Griffins (5-22, 3-15 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (16-11, 13-5 MAAC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Canisius Golden Griffins (5-22, 3-15 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (16-11, 13-5 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack hosts Canisius looking to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Warriors are 9-3 on their home court. Merrimack is third in the MAAC with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Madison Roman averaging 3.0.

The Golden Griffins are 3-15 in conference play. Canisius allows 67.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.3 points per game.

Merrimack scores 68.6 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 67.9 Canisius gives up. Canisius averages 55.6 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 65.1 Merrimack gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman is averaging 12.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Warriors. Lydia Melaschenko is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Shariah Gailes is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Mary Copple is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 8-2, averaging 71.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 2-8, averaging 56.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

