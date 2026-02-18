Mercyhurst visits Wagner following Walz’s 26-point game

Mercyhurst Lakers (9-15, 9-4 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (11-13, 7-6 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Mercyhurst Lakers (9-15, 9-4 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (11-13, 7-6 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst plays Wagner after Lena Walz scored 26 points in Mercyhurst’s 85-61 victory over the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Seahawks are 7-4 on their home court. Wagner ranks sixth in the NEC in rebounding averaging 30.6 rebounds. Lijirin Doyinsola Modesayor paces the Seahawks with 6.9 boards.

The Lakers are 9-4 in NEC play. Mercyhurst has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

Wagner’s average of 3.0 made 3-pointers per game is 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Mercyhurst allows. Mercyhurst has shot at a 38.6% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points greater than the 36.6% shooting opponents of Wagner have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doyinsola Modesayor is averaging 10.9 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Seahawks. Irene Fernandez de Caleya is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

Cici Hernandez is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 1.7 rebounds for the Lakers. Jenna Van Schaik is averaging 14.7 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 52.4 points, 27.6 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.0 points per game.

Lakers: 8-2, averaging 72.8 points, 24.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

