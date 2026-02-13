Mercyhurst hosts Saint Francis (PA) following Van Schaik’s 20-point showing

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-21, 2-10 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (8-15, 8-4 NEC) Erie, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-21, 2-10 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (8-15, 8-4 NEC)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst hosts Saint Francis (PA) after Jenna Van Schaik scored 20 points in Mercyhurst’s 84-64 loss to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Lakers are 2-7 on their home court. Mercyhurst is 0-10 against opponents over .500.

The Red Flash are 2-10 in NEC play. Saint Francis (PA) is sixth in the NEC allowing 70.9 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

Mercyhurst scores 62.7 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 70.9 Saint Francis (PA) gives up. Saint Francis (PA) averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Mercyhurst gives up.

The Lakers and Red Flash face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cici Hernandez averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Van Schaik is averaging 11.8 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Shelby Ricks is averaging 11.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Red Flash. Gemma Walker is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 22.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Red Flash: 2-8, averaging 61.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

