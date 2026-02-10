Mercer hosts Bowser and Furman

Furman Paladins (16-9, 7-5 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (15-10, 7-5 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Furman…

Furman Paladins (16-9, 7-5 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (15-10, 7-5 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman visits Mercer after Cooper Bowser scored 20 points in Furman’s 67-64 loss to the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Bears have gone 11-0 in home games. Mercer is the SoCon leader with 35.1 rebounds per game led by Armani Mighty averaging 10.4.

The Paladins are 7-5 in SoCon play. Furman averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 6-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Mercer makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Furman has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Furman averages 76.8 points per game, 1.3 more than the 75.5 Mercer allows.

The Bears and Paladins face off Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baraka Okojie is averaging 19 points and 5.6 assists for the Bears. Mighty is averaging 15.7 points, 12.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games.

Alex Wilkins is averaging 18.5 points and five assists for the Paladins. Charles Johnston is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 86.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Paladins: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

