Memphis hosts UAB after Westry’s 24-point game

UAB Blazers (17-10, 8-6 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (12-14, 7-6 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB takes on Memphis after Chance Westry scored 24 points in UAB’s 76-71 victory against the Temple Owls.

The Tigers have gone 10-3 in home games. Memphis ranks seventh in the AAC in team defense, giving up 74.3 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The Blazers are 8-6 against AAC opponents. UAB is fourth in the AAC scoring 79.7 points per game and is shooting 43.9%.

Memphis is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 42.7% UAB allows to opponents. UAB has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Memphis have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Memphis won 90-80 in the last matchup on Feb. 6. Sincere Parker led Memphis with 40 points, and Westry led UAB with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dug McDaniel is averaging 12.6 points, 4.7 assists and 2.3 steals for the Tigers. Parker is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Westry is scoring 15.0 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Blazers. Daniel Rivera is averaging 12.1 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 76.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Blazers: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

