McNair scores 28, Boston University beats Bucknell 82-69

BOSTON (AP) — Michael McNair scored 28 points as Boston University beat Bucknell 82-69 on Saturday.

McNair had seven rebounds for the Terriers (12-15, 7-7 Patriot League). Sam Hughes added 15 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Chance Gladden scored 14 points.

Achile Spadone led the Bison (8-19, 5-9) with 19 points, three steals and two blocks. Amon Dorries added 15 points and six rebounds for Bucknell. Jayden Williams finished with 15 points, four assists and two steals.

Boston University took the lead with 14:49 left in the first half and did not trail again. McNair scored 18 points in the first half to help put the Terriers up 42-27 at the break. Boston University extended its lead to 50-31 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Gladden scored 11 points in the second half.

