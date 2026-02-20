McMillan and Stetson host Eastern Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (22-6, 13-2 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (16-9, 10-5 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (22-6, 13-2 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (16-9, 10-5 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson hosts Eastern Kentucky after Mary McMillan scored 26 points in Stetson’s 73-68 victory over the North Florida Ospreys.

The Hatters are 7-3 on their home court. Stetson is fifth in the ASUN scoring 69.6 points while shooting 42.8% from the field.

The Colonels are 13-2 in conference matchups. Eastern Kentucky leads the ASUN scoring 73.6 points per game while shooting 42.8%.

Stetson averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Eastern Kentucky gives up. Eastern Kentucky averages 8.3 more points per game (73.6) than Stetson gives up to opponents (65.3).

The Hatters and Colonels square off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Thomas is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Hatters. McMillan is averaging 16.6 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Liz Freihofer is averaging 12.7 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Colonels. Joseana Vaz is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Colonels: 8-2, averaging 71.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points.

