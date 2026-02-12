McGurk and Drexel host Elon

Elon Phoenix (11-12, 6-5 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (14-8, 7-4 CAA) Philadelphia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drexel plays…

Elon Phoenix (11-12, 6-5 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (14-8, 7-4 CAA)

Philadelphia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel plays Elon after Laine McGurk scored 25 points in Drexel’s 62-60 loss to the Monmouth Hawks.

The Dragons are 8-3 on their home court. Drexel is sixth in the CAA in rebounding with 33.1 rebounds. Deja Evans leads the Dragons with 6.8 boards.

The Phoenix are 6-5 in conference matchups. Elon has a 6-9 record against teams above .500.

Drexel averages 64.0 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 62.9 Elon allows. Elon averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Drexel allows.

The Dragons and Phoenix meet Friday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amaris Baker is averaging 19.5 points for the Dragons. McGurk is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Tamia Watkins is averaging 7.3 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Phoenix. Laila Anderson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 7-3, averaging 63.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.5 points per game.

Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 10.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

