McGlockton’s double-double helps No. 25 Vanderbilt fend off Georgia comeback attempt, 88-80

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Devin McGlockton had 17 points and 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double this season as No. 25 Vanderbilt held off Georgia 88-80 on Wednesday night.

Tyler Tanner also scored 17 for the Commodores (22-6, 9-6 Southeastern Conference), who led by 20 in the first half before Georgia stormed back to tie the game midway through the second.

Two free throws by McGlockton with 3 1/2 minutes left made it a two-possession game, and the Bulldogs went scoreless from the field over the final 4:24.

Duke Miles scored 15 points off the bench for Vanderbilt, reaching double figures for the second consecutive game since returning from an injury. AK Okereke had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists. Tyler Nickel and Jalen Washington added 10 points apiece.

Jeremiah Wilkinson made five 3-pointers and finished with 28 points off the bench to lead Georgia (19-9, 7-8). Kanon Catchings had 15 points. Blue Cain added 10 points and tied the score at 62 on a second-chance 3 from the top of the arc.

The Commodores ended a two-game skid and moved into a three-way tie with Missouri and Kentucky for fifth place in the conference standings with three games left before the SEC Tournament. Winning out could allow Vanderbilt to clinch a double bye in the tournament as the No. 4 seed, which is currently held by Tennessee.

Up next

Georgia hosts South Carolina on Saturday.

Vanderbilt visits Kentucky on Saturday.

