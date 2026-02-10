McDaniel leads JMU against Appalachian State after 29-point game

James Madison Dukes (18-8, 9-4 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-13, 3-9 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30…

James Madison Dukes (18-8, 9-4 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-13, 3-9 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU visits Appalachian State after Peyton McDaniel scored 29 points in JMU’s 71-57 win against the UMass Minutewomen.

The Mountaineers are 7-4 in home games. Appalachian State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Dukes are 9-4 against Sun Belt opponents. JMU ranks second in the Sun Belt with 37.9 rebounds per game led by Ashanti Barnes-Williams averaging 9.1.

Appalachian State makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than JMU has allowed to its opponents (38.4%). JMU has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points above the 38.5% shooting opponents of Appalachian State have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daisia Mitchell is shooting 44.5% and averaging 11.1 points for the Mountaineers. Emma Smith is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

McDaniel is averaging 18.9 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Dukes. Barnes-Williams is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 61.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Dukes: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 37.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

