McCullum and East Tennessee State host Samford

Samford Bulldogs (14-12, 7-6 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (19-7, 11-2 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State takes on Samford after Jordan McCullum scored 24 points in East Tennessee State’s 73-61 win over the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Buccaneers are 13-2 in home games. East Tennessee State averages 78.6 points while outscoring opponents by 11.0 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 7-6 against SoCon opponents. Samford has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

East Tennessee State makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than Samford has allowed to its opponents (44.1%). Samford averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than East Tennessee State allows.

The Buccaneers and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Barkley is averaging 14.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Maki Johnson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jadin Booth averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 20.9 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. Dylan Faulkner is shooting 64.6% and averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 8-2, averaging 79.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 78.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

