McClain leads Monmouth against Charleston (SC) after 27-point game

Monmouth Hawks (14-13, 8-6 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (18-10, 11-4 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Monmouth Hawks (14-13, 8-6 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (18-10, 11-4 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth faces Charleston (SC) after Kavion McClain scored 27 points in Monmouth’s 79-69 loss to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Cougars are 10-4 on their home court. Charleston (SC) has a 7-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hawks are 8-6 against CAA opponents. Monmouth is ninth in the CAA with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jason Rivera-Torres averaging 5.6.

Charleston (SC) averages 75.7 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 71.5 Monmouth gives up. Monmouth averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Charleston (SC) gives up.

The Cougars and Hawks face off Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jlynn Counter is averaging 16 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cougars. Chris Davis Jr. is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rivera-Torres is averaging 15.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Hawks. Justin Ray is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.