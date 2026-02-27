McCarn and UT Martin host Tennessee State

Tennessee State Lady Tigers (4-24, 3-16 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (13-15, 9-10 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST…

Tennessee State Lady Tigers (4-24, 3-16 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (13-15, 9-10 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin hosts Tennessee State after Kenley McCarn scored 21 points in UT Martin’s 80-68 loss to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Skyhawks have gone 9-4 at home. UT Martin ranks fourth in the OVC with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by McCarn averaging 4.9.

The Lady Tigers have gone 3-16 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State is 3-12 against opponents over .500.

UT Martin’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Tennessee State gives up. Tennessee State averages 58.7 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the 62.9 UT Martin allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. UT Martin won 86-79 in the last matchup on Dec. 18. McCarn led UT Martin with 28 points, and Erin Martin led Tennessee State with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCarn is scoring 15.9 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Skyhawks. Brittani Wells is averaging 10.3 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the last 10 games.

Kiki Roberts is averaging 5.7 points and seven rebounds for the Lady Tigers. Aaniya Webb is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 57.7 points, 27.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Lady Tigers: 1-9, averaging 59.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

