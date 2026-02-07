Mason Falslev scores 27 to help Utah State hold off Wyoming 85-83

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Mason Falslev had 27 points to help Utah State hold on for an 85-83 victory over…

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Mason Falslev had 27 points to help Utah State hold on for an 85-83 victory over Wyoming on Saturday night.

Falslev added six rebounds and five assists for the Aggies (20-3, 11-2 Mountain West Conference). Michael Collins Jr. shot 4 for 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 10 of 14 from the free-throw line to add 20 points. Drake Allen shot 3 of 3 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Damarion Dennis led the way for the Cowboys (13-11, 4-9) with 20 points, six rebounds and three steals. Nasir Meyer added 19 points and Leland Walker pitched in with 15 points and five assists.

Utah State went into halftime ahead of Wyoming 39-35. Falslev scored 14 points in the half. Collins’ 16-point second half helped Utah State close out the two-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

