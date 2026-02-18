Martin and High Point host UNC Asheville

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (12-14, 6-6 Big South) at High Point Panthers (24-4, 12-1 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Thursday,…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (12-14, 6-6 Big South) at High Point Panthers (24-4, 12-1 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point takes on UNC Asheville after Rob Martin scored 21 points in High Point’s 112-87 victory over the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Panthers are 15-1 on their home court. High Point has a 21-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs are 6-6 against Big South opponents. UNC Asheville is 4-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

High Point averages 91.8 points, 20.0 more per game than the 71.8 UNC Asheville gives up. UNC Asheville averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than High Point gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Anderson is scoring 15.6 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Panthers. Martin is averaging 17.4 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Kameron Taylor is averaging 18.6 points for the Bulldogs. Justin Wright is averaging 17.1 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 9-1, averaging 86.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 11.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

