Marshall visits Georgia Southern after Anderson’s 23-point game

Marshall Thundering Herd (22-6, 12-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (19-6, 12-2 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 6 p.m.…

Marshall Thundering Herd (22-6, 12-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (19-6, 12-2 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern takes on Marshall after Kishyah Anderson scored 23 points in Georgia Southern’s 67-56 win over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Eagles have gone 12-1 in home games. Georgia Southern has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Thundering Herd have gone 12-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Georgia Southern averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Marshall allows. Marshall has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 39.3% shooting opponents of Georgia Southern have averaged.

The Eagles and Thundering Herd meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Garrett is shooting 45.2% and averaging 15.2 points for the Eagles. McKenna Eddings is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Timaya Lewis-Eutsey is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Meredith Maier is averaging 12.9 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 68.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 10.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.