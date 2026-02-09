Marquette visits Lewis and Villanova

Marquette Golden Eagles (9-15, 4-9 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (18-5, 9-3 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.…

Marquette Golden Eagles (9-15, 4-9 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (18-5, 9-3 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova plays Marquette after Acaden Lewis scored 26 points in Villanova’s 80-73 victory against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Wildcats are 10-2 in home games. Villanova has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Golden Eagles are 4-9 in Big East play. Marquette leads the Big East scoring 15.3 fast break points per game.

Villanova averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Marquette gives up. Marquette averages 6.6 more points per game (75.5) than Villanova gives up (68.9).

The Wildcats and Golden Eagles meet Tuesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Perkins is averaging 13.1 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Lewis is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Ben Gold is averaging 8.3 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Nigel James Jr. is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.