Marquette hosts Seton Hall following Forbes’ 21-point game

Seton Hall Pirates (15-8, 9-5 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (16-8, 10-5 Big East)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette plays Seton Hall after Skylar Forbes scored 21 points in Marquette’s 80-74 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

The Golden Eagles have gone 10-2 in home games. Marquette is 4-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.4 turnovers per game.

The Pirates are 9-5 against conference opponents. Seton Hall is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Marquette’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Seton Hall allows. Seton Hall scores 7.0 more points per game (69.5) than Marquette allows (62.5).

The Golden Eagles and Pirates square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Forbes is scoring 15.4 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Golden Eagles. Halley Vice is averaging 15.2 points and nine rebounds over the past 10 games.

Savannah Catalon is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 14.3 points and three steals. Mariana Valenzuela is averaging 12.9 points and 6.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 64.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

