Marquette hosts Givens and Xavier

Xavier Musketeers (11-16, 4-14 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (16-11, 10-8 Big East) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Xavier Musketeers (11-16, 4-14 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (16-11, 10-8 Big East)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier visits Marquette after MacKenzie Givens scored 22 points in Xavier’s 76-67 loss to the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Golden Eagles have gone 10-4 in home games. Marquette is fifth in the Big East scoring 68.1 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Musketeers are 4-14 in Big East play. Xavier gives up 66.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.4 points per game.

Marquette makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Xavier has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Xavier averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Marquette allows.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Marquette won the last matchup 67-54 on Jan. 1. Halley Vice scored 20 points points to help lead the Golden Eagles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lee Volker averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc. Skylar Forbes is shooting 43.1% and averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games.

Meri Kanerva is averaging 10 points and 3.9 assists for the Musketeers. Mariyah Noel is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 62.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Musketeers: 1-9, averaging 54.4 points, 26.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

