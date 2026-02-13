Marist visits Rider, aims to end road skid

Marist Red Foxes (10-16, 7-9 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (5-19, 3-12 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Marist Red Foxes (10-16, 7-9 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (5-19, 3-12 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist will aim to break its five-game road losing streak when the Red Foxes take on Rider.

The Broncs are 3-8 on their home court. Rider ranks fifth in the MAAC with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Aliya McIver averaging 4.4.

The Red Foxes are 7-9 against MAAC opponents. Marist ranks third in the MAAC shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

Rider is shooting 36.1% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 41.8% Marist allows to opponents. Marist averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Rider allows.

The Broncs and Red Foxes match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristina Yomane is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Broncs. Kaylan Deveney is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lexie Tarul is scoring 12.3 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Red Foxes. Justine Henry is averaging 13.0 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 44.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 3-7, averaging 51.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 33.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Red Foxes: 4-6, averaging 59.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.