Manhattan hosts Akametu and Iona

Iona Gaels (17-13, 9-10 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (12-18, 8-11 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Iona Gaels (17-13, 9-10 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (12-18, 8-11 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona takes on Manhattan after Kosy Akametu scored 22 points in Iona’s 80-58 victory over the Rider Broncs.

The Jaspers are 7-6 in home games. Manhattan is fourth in the MAAC scoring 74.8 points while shooting 43.0% from the field.

The Gaels have gone 9-10 against MAAC opponents. Iona is fifth in the MAAC scoring 73.8 points per game and is shooting 43.8%.

Manhattan averages 74.8 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 72.8 Iona allows. Iona averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Manhattan gives up.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Iona won the last matchup 66-57 on Jan. 25. Akametu scored 23 points to help lead the Gaels to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Winston is averaging 15.5 points, 3.8 assists and 2.5 steals for the Jaspers. Terrance Jones is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Toby Harris averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc. CJ Anthony is shooting 41.7% and averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Gaels: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.