Mahaney leads UCSB against UC Irvine after 21-point game

UCSB Gauchos (18-11, 11-7 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (19-10, 12-5 Big West) Irvine, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST…

UCSB Gauchos (18-11, 11-7 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (19-10, 12-5 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB visits UC Irvine after Aidan Mahaney scored 21 points in UCSB’s 70-59 victory against the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Anteaters are 9-4 in home games. UC Irvine scores 76.7 points and has outscored opponents by 9.0 points per game.

The Gauchos have gone 11-7 against Big West opponents. UCSB ranks sixth in the Big West with 32.6 rebounds per game led by Zion Sensley averaging 7.8.

UC Irvine averages 76.7 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 73.1 UCSB gives up. UCSB averages 11.2 more points per game (78.9) than UC Irvine allows (67.7).

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. UCSB won the last meeting 84-79 on Feb. 8. Mahaney scored 21 points to help lead the Gauchos to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurian Dixon is shooting 42.6% and averaging 15.6 points for the Anteaters. Andre Henry is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Mahaney is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Gauchos. Colin Smith is averaging 13.5 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.