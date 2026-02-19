Madina Okot, Joyce Edwards pace No. 3 South Carolina over No. 25 Alabama 76-57

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Joyce Edwards had 23 points and 12 rebounds, Madina Okot scored 16 points and pulled in…

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Joyce Edwards had 23 points and 12 rebounds, Madina Okot scored 16 points and pulled in 16 rebounds, and No. 3 South Carolina beat No. 25 Alabama 76-57 on Thursday night.

South Carolina (26-2, 12-1 Southeastern Conference) opened the game on a 12-2 run and never relinquished the lead. The Gamecocks’ defense set the tone early, forcing five turnovers in the first quarter and holding Alabama to just 3-of-15 shooting from the floor.

Okot and Edwards were dominant inside — South Carolina outrebounded Alabama 39-31, including 12 offensive rebounds which led to 18 second-chance points and a 44-20 advantage in points in the paint.

Alabama (20-7, 6-7) was led by Ta’Mia Scott with 14 points Ace Austin with nine. The Crimson Tide outscored South Carolina in the second and third quarters, but the 21-8 deficit at the end of the first quarter proved too much to overcome.

Scott’s layup brought Alabama within 57-50 as the third-quarter clock expired, but that was as close as the margin would get. South Carolina outscored Alabama 19-7 in the fourth quarter, allowing just two made field goals in the period.

Alabama’s 57 points ties its lowest point total in SEC play this season, matching the 57 it scored against South Carolina on Jan. 1. The Crimson Tide have dropped four of their last five games, while South Carolina won its seventh in row.

Up next

South Carolina travels to No. 17 Ole Miss on Sunday.

Alabama travels to Florida on Sunday.

_______

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.