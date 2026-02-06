Luehring and Oakland host Detroit Mercy

Detroit Mercy Titans (4-18, 2-11 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-15, 5-8 Horizon) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Detroit Mercy Titans (4-18, 2-11 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-15, 5-8 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland hosts Detroit Mercy after Makenzie Luehring scored 26 points in Oakland’s 77-76 loss to the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 4-4 in home games. Oakland has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Titans are 2-11 in Horizon play. Detroit Mercy is 2-13 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Oakland’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Detroit Mercy gives up. Detroit Mercy averages 62.0 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 71.6 Oakland gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luehring is scoring 13.1 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Golden Grizzlies. Layla Gold is averaging 11.2 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Makayla Jackson is averaging 11 points and 2.2 steals for the Titans. Myonna Hooper is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Titans: 0-10, averaging 61.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

