Loyola Marymount visits Shuler and Oregon State

Loyola Marymount Lions (20-8, 14-3 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (21-9, 13-4 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State plays Loyola Marymount after Kennedie Shuler scored 22 points in Oregon State’s 83-49 victory over the San Diego Toreros.

The Beavers have gone 13-3 at home. Oregon State is seventh in the WCC scoring 67.3 points while shooting 43.9% from the field.

The Lions are 14-3 in WCC play. Loyola Marymount averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 18-7 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Oregon State is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 43.7% Loyola Marymount allows to opponents. Loyola Marymount averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Oregon State allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season in WCC play. Loyola Marymount won the last meeting 55-51 on Jan. 16. Jess Lawson scored 14 points to help lead the Lions to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenna Villa is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Beavers. Tiara Bolden is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Andjela Matic averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Lawson is shooting 45.0% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 7-3, averaging 68.1 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Lions: 9-1, averaging 74.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 11.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

