Loyola Marymount visits San Francisco following Edokpaigbe’s 28-point showing

Loyola Marymount Lions (19-8, 13-3 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (16-11, 9-7 WCC)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco faces Loyola Marymount after Candy Edokpaigbe scored 28 points in San Francisco’s 61-60 win over the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Dons have gone 9-6 at home. San Francisco has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lions have gone 13-3 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount ranks eighth in the WCC with 14.6 assists per game led by Andjela Matic averaging 3.3.

San Francisco averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Loyola Marymount allows. Loyola Marymount has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 39.6% shooting opponents of San Francisco have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season in WCC play. San Francisco won the last matchup 85-82 on Jan. 4. Mara Neira scored 19 points points to help lead the Dons to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edokpaigbe is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Dons. Neira is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Maya Hernandez is scoring 14.9 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Lions. Jess Lawson is averaging 13.8 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 45.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Lions: 9-1, averaging 75.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 11.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.