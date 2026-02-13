Loyola Marymount plays Gonzaga, seeks 6th straight home win

Gonzaga Bulldogs (19-7, 11-2 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (16-8, 10-3 WCC) Los Angeles; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (19-7, 11-2 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (16-8, 10-3 WCC)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount hosts Gonzaga trying to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Lions are 10-3 in home games. Loyola Marymount is ninth in the WCC in rebounding averaging 30.4 rebounds. Jess Lawson leads the Lions with 7.7 boards.

The Bulldogs are 11-2 in WCC play. Gonzaga scores 73.2 points and has outscored opponents by 9.7 points per game.

Loyola Marymount averages 70.8 points, 7.3 more per game than the 63.5 Gonzaga gives up. Gonzaga scores 10.3 more points per game (73.2) than Loyola Marymount allows (62.9).

The Lions and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andjela Matic is averaging 9.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Lions. Maya Hernandez is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Lauren Whittaker is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 10.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Allie Turner is averaging 11.7 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 75.8 points, 38.3 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.