Loyola Chicago takes on conference rival George Mason

George Mason Patriots (17-8, 12-2 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (12-13, 8-6 A-10)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Zahirah Walton and George Mason visit Alexa Kinas and Loyola Chicago in A-10 play Wednesday.

The Ramblers are 5-8 on their home court. Loyola Chicago is 7-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Patriots have gone 12-2 against A-10 opponents. George Mason ranks fifth in the A-10 allowing 60.6 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

Loyola Chicago’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 4.7 per game George Mason gives up. George Mason averages 6.3 more points per game (67.0) than Loyola Chicago gives up (60.7).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kira Chivers is averaging five points for the Ramblers. Alexus Mobley is averaging 12.3 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the past 10 games.

Kennedy Harris averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Walton is averaging 14.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 7-3, averaging 59.4 points, 25.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Patriots: 8-2, averaging 60.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.7 points.

