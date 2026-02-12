Lovejoy scores 18 as Detroit Mercy knocks off Wright State 77-74

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Orlando Lovejoy scored 18 points as Detroit Mercy beat Wright State 77-74 on Thursday night. Tyler…

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Orlando Lovejoy scored 18 points as Detroit Mercy beat Wright State 77-74 on Thursday night.

Tyler Spratt made a go-ahead basket with 10 seconds left to give Detroit Mercy a 75-74 lead. After Wright State missed a 3-pointer, Ryan Kalambay was fouled before making two free throws to seal it.

Lovejoy shot 7 of 11 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Titans (11-13, 8-7 Horizon League). London Maiden scored 10 points and added five rebounds. Spratt had nine points and went 4 of 10 from the field.

Andrea Holden and Michael Cooper led the Raiders (16-10, 11-4) in scoring, finishing with 15 points apiece. TJ Burch finished with 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.