Louisiana Tech visits Kennesaw State after Berry’s 23-point outing

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (20-5, 13-1 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (12-13, 5-9 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State hosts Louisiana Tech after Keyarah Berry scored 23 points in Kennesaw State’s 72-66 loss to the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Owls have gone 9-5 at home. Kennesaw State ranks eighth in the CUSA with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Trynce Taylor averaging 5.2.

The Lady Techsters are 13-1 in CUSA play. Louisiana Tech has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

Kennesaw State’s average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Louisiana Tech gives up. Louisiana Tech scores 12.5 more points per game (74.1) than Kennesaw State gives up to opponents (61.6).

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Louisiana Tech won the last meeting 72-44 on Jan. 30. Paris Bradley scored 15 points to help lead the Lady Techsters to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Berry is averaging 14.4 points and 2.2 steals for the Owls. Kailyn Fields is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bradley is averaging 14.2 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Lady Techsters. Jianna Morris is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 59.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Lady Techsters: 10-0, averaging 71.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

