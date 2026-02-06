Louisiana Tech plays New Mexico State following Morris’ 21-point game

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (16-5, 9-1 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (8-14, 4-6 CUSA) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday,…

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (16-5, 9-1 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (8-14, 4-6 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech plays New Mexico State after Jianna Morris scored 21 points in Louisiana Tech’s 87-48 victory against the UTEP Miners.

The Aggies are 6-4 on their home court. New Mexico State is ninth in the CUSA in rebounding with 32.0 rebounds. Morane Dossou paces the Aggies with 8.3 boards.

The Lady Techsters are 9-1 against CUSA opponents. Louisiana Tech leads the CUSA scoring 75.2 points per game while shooting 45.1%.

New Mexico State is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 38.8% Louisiana Tech allows to opponents. Louisiana Tech has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 39.5% shooting opponents of New Mexico State have averaged.

The Aggies and Lady Techsters match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucia Yenes is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Aggies. Imani Warren is averaging 14.0 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Paris Bradley is shooting 44.6% and averaging 15.2 points for the Lady Techsters. Morris is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 61.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Lady Techsters: 9-1, averaging 71.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points.

