Louisiana hosts Shannon and Arkansas State

Arkansas State Red Wolves (21-7, 12-3 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-23, 2-14 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 4…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (21-7, 12-3 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-23, 2-14 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State visits Louisiana after Zyion Shannon scored 22 points in Arkansas State’s 75-61 victory over the Texas State Bobcats.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 2-11 in home games. Louisiana ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Imani Daniel averaging 2.3.

The Red Wolves are 12-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Louisiana averages 57.4 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 66.9 Arkansas State allows. Arkansas State’s 38.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points lower than Louisiana has given up to its opponents (42.7%).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Arkansas State won 75-34 in the last matchup on Jan. 16. Bella Weary led Arkansas State with 17 points, and Amijah Price led Louisiana with 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikaylah Manley is averaging 12.7 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kahlen Norris is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Shannon is shooting 36.6% and averaging 13.4 points for the Red Wolves. Mia Tarver is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 3-7, averaging 59.0 points, 28.2 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Red Wolves: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 15.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.